BELOIT

Two community organizations known for serving low-income people might soon join forces.

Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties announced Wednesday it was in talks with Comprehensive Family Services, the nonprofit that runs Head Start and its affiliated programs. If both parties agree to the match, Head Start would come under Community Action’s service umbrella, according to a Community Action news release.

The merger has been considered before, said Cecilia Dever, executive director for Community Action.

"Both agencies executive directors agree that it is being responsible to our participants, funders and taxpayers to explore options together," she is quoted in the news release as saying.

Head Start's grant funding runs on a five-year cycle. If the plan goes forward, Community Action and Head Start would apply for federal grants together next spring. The grants are worth just under $6 million annually for five years, Dever said.

In 2018, Community Action revenues totaled $8.75 million primarily from government grants, the United Way, donations, program fees, fundraising and investments.

If awarded the grants, Head Start would come under Community Action's umbrella in July 2021.

The two groups serve many of the same individuals, according to the news release.

Community Action agencies serve almost all counties in the United States. Each organization is locally controlled, using grant money to serve its communities' needs. In Rock and Walworth counties, the organization has programs covering housing, child care, health and employment. The organization goal is to "reduce poverty's negative impacts," according to its website, community-action.org.

Head Start and Early Head Start are best known for providing services for children from birth to age 4. In addition, each child’s family is assigned a family service worker to help them reach their goals for stable housing, jobs, food and medical assistance.

Head Start has 10 locations in Rock and Walworth counties.

If the two organizations join forces, Dever said, she doesn’t expect Head Start’s mission to alter.

“I wouldn’t anticipate any changes, other than we probably would be able to more effectively serve families,” Dever said.

She said she wouldn't anticipate staffing cuts.

"Head Start will still need to operate its programs, and Community Action will still need to run its programs," Dever said