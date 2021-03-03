Community groups in Rock County are joining forces to distribute fresh food boxes to families struggling with food insecurity most Wednesdays in March, thanks to a federal grant tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first "Farmers to Families" food distribution was rescheduled for Thursday. It runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Head Start Child and Family Center parking lot, 1221 Henry Ave., Beloit, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the St. Patrick's Church parking lot, 315 Cherry St., Janesville.
Future distributions are scheduled for March 10, 17, 24 at both locations.
The boxes include fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products. The "Farmers to Families" program is possible through federal grant funding provided to Produce Alliance, a national food distributor.
There are few qualifications for those seeking a food box. Families must only identify themselves as food insecure to participate, said Michelle Genthe, Head Start health and nutrition manager.
“This is an amazing opportunity to help people in our community,” Genthe said. “We wanted to target people who don’t have transportation or documentation to use food pantries on a daily basis.”
Each box weighs about 30 pounds and contains products not often available to typical food banks. It also includes nutritional information and recipes from the University of Wisconsin.
“This gives families opportunities to have fresh food straight from farms,” Genthe said. “The health benefits of that are just huge.”
Head Start is partnering with more than a dozen Rock County organizations that will distribute boxes to families and to those who are homebound or without transportation.
Genthe said she hopes the distribution events bring community groups together.
“I am hoping this will help with showing that at Head Start we deal with people who are below the poverty line and work on things like housing and food security. We’re not just a day care,” she said.
“We’re bringing in community partners on this, hoping that those partnerships can be maintained even after this program ends. The more we can do together for our community, the more we can accomplish.”
The groups partnering with Head Start include Community Action, RSVP, Edgerton Outreach, Rock County Family Resource Center, New Life Ministries, Central Christian Church, House of Mercy, Family Worship Center, Higher Ground Christian Center, House of Hope, Milton School District, Messiah Lutheran Church and St. Patrick’s Church in Janesville.