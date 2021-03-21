JANESVILLE
Kimberlee Liedberg wears her mask up high while in public and squints so that, maybe, people won’t notice she’s of Asian descent.
The Janesville woman is afraid she could be a victim of the attacks perpetrated against people like her around the country in recent months.
Or, she could face an indignity like the one that happened a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic began.
She was buying dog food last March when she heard a man behind her:
“Oh, she’s one of those, an Asian.”
“I hope she doesn’t cough,” a woman added.
She looked back at them. They moved out of the checkout line.
“I didn’t want to go out after that. I was afraid,” said Liedberg, a sales representative at The Gazette.
Liedberg, 27, said the recent spate of attacks against Asians around the country have reinforced her fears.
Liedberg’s reaction to might seem extreme, especially considering she isn’t Chinese, and the hateful acts seem to be connected to the apparent origin of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China.
Also considering she was adopted from South Korea by white parents in northern Wisconsin as an infant.
Also considering that even if she were Chinese, she is no more likely to spread the virus than any other American.
Not every person of Asian descent in Janesville is as worried as Liedberg.
Danny Zhang, who has lived here 20 years and manages the King Wok restaurant, said he feels safe.
“People here are so nice,” Zhang said, adding that Janesville is not like a big city.
Thanh Vo, manager at Lee Lee’s Nails & Spa, said the business has seen no problems, however: “It breaks our hearts to see what’s happening right now.”
Keiko Tsuyama, a Japanese correspondent for Business Insider in New York City, who has visited Janesville several times to report on politics and the economy, posted a photo of herself on social media last week.
She wore a facemask and sunglasses. It’s something the Japanese consulate advised its citizens living in the United States to do, she said.
“I have experienced, literally for the first time in my life, something really uncomfortable when I’m walking,” Tsuyama said. “People go to the other side of the road."
Tsuyama knows others who have had it worse. A friend was attacked and robbed and had her hair pulled out by to assailants in her apartment building. It’s difficult to tell if it was a hate crime or just a robbery.
Asian women, especially, are often small and look fragile, which can make them targets of crime, something the consulate also warned about, Tsuyama said.
Tsuyama knows a jazz pianist, Tadataka Unno, who was attacked by people who used racist language at a subway station last fall. They broke his collarbone, among other injuries.
“He needed multiple surgeries,” Tsuyama said. “He couldn’t play piano. He raised money for his surgeries by crowd funding.”
“I try not go out at night. For the past year, my friends and I try to be on alert when we go out,” she.
Tsuyama has covered many protests, but this is the first time she has seen Asians turning out in large numbers in New York. She believes the Black Lives Matter movement, which similarly points out long-ignored problems, inspired the turnout.
Kevin Miller, a Janesville businessman who has worked in China, doesn’t think the March 16 killings of eight people in the Atlanta area, most of them of Asian descent, is connected to the pandemic, but he sees other attacks coming from people who blame the Chinese for the virus.
However, Miller’s wife, Xiuxiu, who is Chinese, is visiting friends in Florida and playing it safe because the man arrested in the shootings said he was headed to Florida.
Miller said he and Xiuxiu have discussed this, and their biggest fear is that the Atlanta shootings will inspire others to do the same.
“Where we live, it’s not an issue,” whether it be attacks on Asians or the concerns of the Black Lives Matters movement, Miller said. “It seems like Janesville is insulated.”
A Janesville woman who came here 13 years ago said most people are nice here, but she has experienced people responding to her coldly in public.
The woman was in tears as she discussed the attacks around the country and asked her name not be used in this article because she fears being targeted.
When the pandemic broke out, she feared getting the virus, especially because people would say she brought it here.
“We came here for better life, and we work hard,” she said, and she wishes more Americans understood the history of Chinese people in America, going back to their major role in building the railroads.
“I feel helpless,” she said, and friends around the country are discussing the fact that their small stature makes them targets, especially in big cities. They are discussing learning martial arts or getting guns, something they didn’t have in China.
“I want to learn martial arts. I want to learn how to shoot,” she said. “I want to learn everything to be stronger.”
Liedberg said even words people say can sting.
“We don’t realize some of the things we say,” she said. “Words are so powerful. … “I like to say there’s a lot of differences between the Asians, but unfortunately, people only see one thing, where they kind of bunch you all together,” Liedberg said.
“I’m thankful to be in a company and a community that does embrace differences and does embrace diversity,” she added.
However, Liedberg added, “I feel like this isn’t going to die down anytime soon because people want to fight for a cause and want someone to blame, and it seems like right now, this is it.”