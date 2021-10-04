A Hartford woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning at the intersection of West Highway 81 and South County K, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Emergency responders reported at 7:46 a.m. to a crash involving a 2007 Pontiac G6 and 2016 Peterbilt semi pulling a tanker loaded with milk.
Preliminary investigations report the Pontiac, driven by a 36-year-old woman from Hartford, was stopped at the intersection on County K. The driver attempted to turn onto West Highway 81and failed to yield to the right of way, according to the release.
The semi driver, a 21-year-old man from Elkhorn, struck the Pontiac after swerving and attempting the avoid the crash. The semi overturned and slid into a wooded area before stopping, according to the release.
Initial investigations found the rising sun and the semi cresting a hill may have contributed to the crash and conditions impacted visibility, according to the news release.
The semi driver was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville and treated for minor injuries before being release, according to the release.
The Hartford woman was also taken to Mercy hospital. She was pronounced dead at 9:06 a.m. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office will release her identity at a later time, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation. No charges are anticipated, according to the news release.
Traffic on South Highway 81 was reduced to one lane for over two hours and closed for another 3.5 hours while emergency crews cleared the wreckage, according to the release.
