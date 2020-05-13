JANESVILLE
Farm children learn about hard work early in life.
Harry J. O’Leary took those lessons and applied them to his family, his career and his community.
O’Leary died May 5 at age 87. His was the latest chapter to come to a close for the O’Leary family, which started when his grandfather, an Irish immigrant, settled in Rock County after serving in the Civil War.
The youngest of 12 children, Harry was on track to take over the family farm west of Janesville.
He had no plans to go to college, but then after graduating from Janesville High School in 1950, he received a scholarship from the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization, to attend Milton College, his brother Dick O’Leary recalled.
So Harry went to college, the first of his siblings to do so. He rose early to milk the cows before driving to Milton and milking again when he got home at night, Dick said.
He was drafted into the Army for the Korean War after college. His father died while Harry was in basic training, so he got bereavement leave. By the time he returned to the Army, his fellow soldiers had shipped out, and Harry was stationed in San Francisco, said his son David O’Leary.
When released from the Army, Harry went to Marquette University to brush up on his business skills, and that’s when a priest noticed him and got him to sign up for law school, David said.
Harry married Barbara, a nurse, in 1959, and they raised five children, including two lawyers, David, the current Rock County district attorney, and Harry C. O’Leary.
David said his father didn’t encourage them to be lawyers, but he encouraged them to follow their dreams, and he was always proud of them.
Tim O’Leary is a Janesville police officer. Julie managed doctors’ offices. Kevin is a Janesville dentist.
“It’s pretty impressive. All his kids went off to college and were very successful in their own right,” David said.
Harry J. graduated from Marquette University Law School in 1960 and established his law firm in Janesville with a variety of partners over the years. He served on the city plan commission, worked to elect Rep. Lynn Stalbaum, D-Wis., and was a leader at St. William Catholic Church.
Mary Sutherland, wife of Harry’s partner William Sutherland, said their families were good friends, and Harry was “incredibly helpful” when William died of a stroke at age 53.
“He was kind of a good example of the American success story,” Sutherland said. “He worked hard. He was a genuine person. There was nothing put-on about Harry.”
Sutherland recalled that when Rep. Les Aspin visited their law office, it would spark a political discussion between her husband, a Republican, and Harry, a Democrat.
“He and Bill would have a lovely conversation, each trying to convince the other,” she recalled.
“Harry O’Leary was a man of principle and integrity,” Sutherland said. “He was kind and thoughtful. He had a warm sense of humor. In difficult situations, his response was calm and balanced. His loyalty to family, friends and clients was extraordinary.”
Harry and his children maintained their connections to the family farm, run by his brother Dick, and Harry’s law practice combined his accounting and farm backgrounds as he helped farmers with tax and estate planning, David said.
Harry J. was appointed district attorney to fill a vacancy in 1961 but lost his election bid a year later.
Dick Schumacher said Harry J. was his best friend. They had children in sports at the same time, and they co-chaired the building committee for a new St. William Church.
“You kind of always knew where Harry stood,” Schumacher said. “He didn’t pretend to be something he wasn’t, and he was good at what he was. If he had an opinion on something, you knew where he stood, whether you agreed or disagreed. We could disagree and still be friends. It wasn’t like how society is now, where if you disagree you can’t be friends.”
Sue Schmoekel was Harry J.’s secretary for 38 years and still works at the O’Leary Law Office, now run by Harry C.
Schmoekel recalled a kind, humble man who worked hard, often studying changes in tax law while on vacation and enthusiastically embracing technological changes in his later years.
“After his health forced retirement, he told me: ‘The saddest day of my life was when I had to stop working,’” Schmoekel said.
Schmoekel said Harry J. suffered from myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the muscles, and he was one of the top fund-raisers for the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation in southern Wisconsin.
Harry J.’s wife, Barbara, suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and endured dozens of surgeries. He lovingly cared for her for years until he couldn’t do it anymore, and then their daughter, Julie Dunagan, moved back to Janesville from Alabama to make sure the couple could stay in their home, David said.
“He really was one of a kind, always giving his best to his wife and family and to his employees,” Schmoekel said.
The O’Learys have a 100-plus-year tradition of family reunions each June, hosted each year by a different branch of the family. More than 100 usually show up, and Harry J. relished it.
This year it had to be canceled because of the pandemic, something David can’t remember happening.
A small number of O’Learys attended a funeral Mass and burial Tuesday. A much larger memorial would have happened if not for the ban on large gatherings.
“He instilled in us the closeness of family,” David said.
Harry J. O’Leary’s family, like so many others who have lost loved ones during the pandemic of 2020, will have to wait for that closeness.