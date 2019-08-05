JANESVILLE

A fire on Harrison Street caused “extensive” damage to a home Monday night, according to Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes.

Rob Anderson said he arrived at his home at 12 Harrison St. around 5:15 p.m. and didn’t see any smoke or flames.

He fell asleep on the couch but woke up just before 7 p.m. to the sound of a man pounding on his door telling him to get out.

“I was like, ‘What the?’ and then when I got out of the basement, I smelled the smoke,” Anderson said.

When Anderson walked out of the house, nothing inside appeared to be on fire, but the wooden deck in the rear of the building was engulfed in flames, he said.

“An hour and a half ago I walked into that house, and there was no smoke, nothing. I’m just surprised,” Anderson said.

“I’m hoping like hell they can save it, and it’s looking like they probably will,” he said.

Anderson lives alone in the residence and said he would stay with a friend Monday night.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause is unknown, Rhodes said.

“There’s quite a bit of external damage on the rear of the building, which extended into the first floor and parts of the second floor,” Rhodes said.