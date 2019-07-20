JANESVILLE

A duplex fire on Harrison Street on Saturday evening caused an estimated $45,000 in damage, and three displaced adult residents are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The fire is believed to be caused by an electrical issue.

The blaze began in the attic and smoldered for a bit before spreading to an upstairs bedroom, according to Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy.

Murphy said the fire was contained to those two areas and no injuries were reported. The adjoining residence in the duplex did not have any damage.