JANESVILLE

The girl in the Minnie Mouse costume was opposed to snow on Halloween.

“I do not like it,” said Cheyenne Lankford, 9.

“Bad. Very cold,” said 7-year-old Carson Knapp when asked what he thought of the situation—a snow-covered Halloween, something Janesville has not seen in at least 70 years.

However, both Cheyenne and Carson were determined to continue into the night Thursday, their motivation clear.

“I want the candy,” Cheyenne said.

Cheyenne even got into the spirit of this strange, snowy Halloween, participating in a good-humored snow-throwing fight with her sister Alix, 5, her cousins and the adults shepherding them through a west-side neighborhood.

Brenda Hessenauer, who put up a wild display of ghouls, a casket, a big spider web made of rope and other scary stuff, encouraged kids who came to her door to tough it out.

“We’re Wisconsinites!” she said.

Hessenauer said her husband thinks she’s crazy, but she creates an elaborate display every year at their home on North Oakhill Avenue, where the coating of snow seemed to fit the spirit of her front yard graveyard.

The Janesville Wastewater Treatment Plant reported 5 inches of snow fell Wednesday night and Thursday.

Gazette weather records going back to 1948 show no snowfalls on Halloween.

The data recorded only 10 October snowfalls during those 71 years, all of them small amounts unlikely to have resulted in snow on the ground on Halloween.

So if the past is any guide, the kids who went trick-or-treating Thursday were part of a once-in-a-lifetime event—something to tell their grandchildren.

Most sidewalks were shoveled for the nighttime revelry in a west-side neighborhood, but wet sidewalks froze, making for slippery spots.

Some kids hid costumes under coats. Madison Neisius, 9, had her coat open to show her black-and-white maid costume. She wasn’t cold, she said, “but my ears are.”

Elsewhere in the neighborhood, Madilyn O’Leary, 4, was costumed as a chef.

“She was going to be a princess,” said her dad, Chad. “But the dress was too long to be in the snow.”

A Gazette reporting team found two residents burning wood in braziers in their driveways so trick-or-treaters could and their parents could warm up.

Josh Dust said it was his second year providing a fire and hot cocoa at his home on Miller Avenue. This year, he added cans of Bud Light and Miller Lite for the adults.

Dust said he asked people at work, who assured him that offering beer to adults on Halloween is not uncommon.

Few trick-or-treaters were in sight yet, however, and Dust wondered how many customers he would have.

“They better come here. Somebody’s got to drink this beer,” he said cheerfully as the fire roared beside him.