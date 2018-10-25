JANESVILLE
The Fourth Ward Neighborhood Action Team will host a Halloween block party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue.
The block party will serve as an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. Children and their parents or guardians can participate in games and activities, and treats will be supplied.
For more information, call 608-757-2860.
