JANESVILLE

Nominations forms for the Rock County Hall of Honor are still available.

Residents can nominate any Rock County resident who made significant contributions to the county through their profession or community work.

A selection committee will collect nominations and give recommendations to the Rock County Board.

Nomination forms are still available at the courthouse, 51. S. Main St. Residents can also call the administrator’s office at 608-757-5510 for a mailed form or visit www.co.rock.wi.us.

Forms are due Friday, April 5, and returned to the attention of the Rock County Board chairman at the courthouse.

Nominations from previous years must be resubmitted for consideration.

An induction ceremony is planned for June 19 at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.