JANESVILLE

Nomination forms are available for the Rock County Hall of Honor.

Residents are encouraged to nominate any Rock County resident who made significant contributions to the county through community work or their employment.

A selection committee will collect nominations and pass recommendations to the Rock County Board.

Forms are available at the information desk at the courthouse. Residents may also call the administrator’s office at 608-757-5510 to receive a mailed form or visit www.co.rock.wi.us.

Forms are due Friday, April 5, and must be returned to the attention of the Rock County Board chairman at the courthouse, 51 S. Main St.

Forms submitted in previous years must be resubmitted for consideration.

An induction ceremony is set for June 19 at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.