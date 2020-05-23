JANESVILLE
The lawn chairs were set up over the swath of lawn.
Kids did crafts or ran around randomly. Adults shared memories and phone photos, while others planted flowers, hung up baskets of red geraniums or found a spot for a new bird feeder.
The event was like a series of little family reunions all held at the same time and place: Willowick Assisted Living in Janesville.
On Friday, Willowick threw a surprise party for its residents. All of the residents’ families were contacted and asked to come to Willowick starting at 1:30 p.m.. The visits would be held outside the windows because nursing homes and other facilities for seniors are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal was to have a celebration “together while apart,” activity coordinator Rachel Quintero-Piccolo said.
That’s pretty much what happened. Around the building, groups clustered around windows. Some sat in chairs for a leisurely chat at window level, while others sat on the grass.
Sue Matzke came to visit her father, Milton “Woody” Woodman, 89, and there was a lot of laughter coming from that set of double windows.
The two bantered back and forth about dogs, cars and, of course, haircuts. Woodman’s hairstyle made him look like a cross between Mark Twain and Albert Einstein, and both comparisons made him laugh.
Woodman said if he was either of those guys, he’d have a bunch more money. Where was that money? he asked his daughter.
Then his daughter suggested that he put his hair in a ponytail, and that made him snort with laughter.
Woodman said he missed visits from his daughter’s Newfoundland puppy. Before the pandemic, his daughter and the dog could come into the building.
“A dog is good for a person,” Woodman declared.
That’s true, but it’s also probably true that visiting Woody Woodman would make you a better person—or at least a happier one.
Heather Czosnek and her four kids visited her mom, Shirlee Jensen. The kids had window markers and were writing backward messages of love on their grandmother’s window. That way, their grandmother could read them from her side of the window.
Czosnek said it was hard for her kids to visit Grandma this way. They wanted to see her for real, without the uncomfortable masks and without a window between them.
For her part, Jensen missed going out for shopping trips and other expeditions.
“My mom is just one of those people that likes to get out,” Czosnek said. “We used to go to Bodacious Brew for music on Fridays.”
When asked where she wanted to go shopping once the pandemic was over, Jensen said, “What stores are left?”
At another set of windows, Jaxon Hall, 4, rummaged through his mother’s purse just long enough to find a $20 bill. He waved it around in the air and proposed that he give it to his great-grandmother, Barb Devoe.
His mother, Lindsay Halley, had to explain that he couldn’t put it through the screen. He kept on waving it as if that would help. Never mind—it kept people entertained.
Quintero-Piccolo said Willowick’s residents and their families were weathering the pandemic restrictions fairly well. No doubt Friday’s celebration helped.
“Our families have been so supportive,” she said.