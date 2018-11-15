ROCK COUNTY
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles now offers 4-H license plates for vehicles.
Each plates includes the 4-H emblem and the slogan “4-H Empowering Youth.” Half the proceeds will return to the county where the plate was purchased and the other half will be used for state and regional 4-H programs.
Plates are available for automobiles, motor homes and motor trucks. Drivers must pay a $15 issuance fee, a $25 annual donation, and registration fees for plates expiring within three months or for vehicles without plates. Personalized plates cost an additional $15 annual fee.
To purchase a 4-H plate, drivers must fill out an application. Forms are available at the nearest DMV or online at gazettextra.com/4h_plates.
Mail the completed form, check or money order, and required documents to WisDOT Special Plates Unit, P.O. Box 7911, Madison, WI 5377-7911. Checks should be made out to Registration Fee Trust.
For more information, call 608-266-3041 or visit wisconsindot.gov.
