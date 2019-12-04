The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is accepting applications for more than $15,000 in scholarships.

Scholarships will be awarded based on a student’s personal growth, development, leadership, academic performance and future education goals.

Eligible students must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, have been a 4-H Foundation member for at least three years, and are enrolled or plan to enroll at university, college or a technical school for the 2020-21 school year.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. March 16 and must be emailed to scholarships@wis4hfoundation.org. Application instructions and guidelines are available at wis4hfoundation.org/scholarships.