BELOIT
The race for the Assembly District 45 seat will pit incumbent Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, against Republican challenger Tawny Gustina of Beloit.
Gustina’s ballot status still was listed Tuesday as "pending," but her nomination papers were filed May 29, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
Monday was the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers with the commission for placement on the ballot.
Commission spokesman Reid Magney said final ballot status determinations are expected later this week.
Spreitzer, 33, first won state office in 2014 and previously served on the Beloit City Council. He is also the Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair.
Spreitzer said key issues including economic recovery, healthcare and education.
“Between now and November, people want to know not only how they can keep themselves safe from a virus, but how they can pay their bills, safely get back to work, get their kids a good education and go to the doctor if they get sick,” Spreitzer said.
Gustina, who declared her candidacy May 20, could not be reached for comment Monday.
In a Facebook comment responding to a question about why she started her campaign, Gustina wrote that “multiple things” compelled her to run for office.
“I am sick of the ‘career politicians’ not looking out for the people,” Gustina wrote. “I want to make a difference.”