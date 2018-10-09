JANESVILLE
Guests at Janesville's Motel 6 returned to their rooms a couple of hours after being evacuated for a fire Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started in the wall between Rooms 122 and 123 shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, said Janesville Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp.
The building was evacuated as firefighters from the Janesville and Milton fire departments extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported, Bomkamp said. The guests in the two affected rooms were relocated to other rooms in the motel.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Bomkamp said.
A damage estimate was not available Tuesday.
