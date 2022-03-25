The City of Milton has plenty to be happy about over the last year, as 2021 brought monumental changes to a city transitioning into a period of expansion.
As was the case with towns throughout the state and country, Milton withstood many of the economic and staffing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these obstacles, Milton finds itself in the midst of growing its local infrastructure, housing and revamping its Fire/EMS services.
During his virtual March “year in review” presentation, city manager Al Hulick expressed confidence that 2022 will be a year of “stabilization and galvanizing” as the city forges its path forward.
One of the biggest challenges the city overcame was a turnover in staff, which was a symptom of the Great Resignation, as public workers and staff either resigned or retired from their respective posts.
But it also saw an increase in new construction of $36 million in 2021, part of the city’s overall growth of $125 million — or 35% — since 2015.
Local tax rates dropped by 15% heading into this year, which, in addition to slashing the debt-to-service ratio in half, Hulick sad was “a testament to our growth and continued trajectory” as the city looks toward future projects.
To aid in the construction of a new chocolate factory owned by Clasen Quality Chocolates, Milton approved and committed to pay $1.5 million toward a new rail spur which will help serve the 390,000-square-foot facility. The money, which will be refunded through approved Transportation Economic Assistance, or TEA, funds.
Construction of the site located on Putman Parkway, next to Diamond Assets, is expected to be completed sometime at the end of this year.
Perhaps the biggest, and most talked about undertaking in the works is Milton’s plans to overhaul its emergency services as part of a multi-municipal effort to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
After determining it would be more sustainable to move away from a fire services agreement with the city of Janesville, the city and town of Milton chose to let it expire on Dec. 31, 2021. And while Janesville will continue providing Fire/EMS assistance in the interim, Milton — along with the towns of Milton Harmony, Lima, Koshkonong and Johnstown — preemptively banded together to begin petitioning to join Edgerton’s fire district.
In October, the city began the process of selecting a consulting group for the purposes of crafting a referendum to get the public behind the process of funding two new fire stations in the east and west end of Milton, as well as other related costs to fire and emergency services.
Once the city settled on Milwaukee-based Mueller Communications to spearhead the campaign, the focus shifted to pitching the plan to Edgerton through a joint multi-governmental petition.