JANESVILLE

Cynthia Beiter carried plates of appetizers to a table Wednesday, equipped with an ear-to-ear smile.

She laughed with guests at the fourth annual Farm to Table Dinner, put on by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office RECAP Garden and Community Garden Outreach Program on the sheriff’s office campus at the intersection of highways 14 and 51.

The program gives inmates the chance to work in the gardens adjacent to the jail. Beiter, 61, said working in the garden gives her a new appreciation for crime-free life. She is set to graduate from the RECAP program this October. She was jailed last year after her probation was revoked in a felony retail theft case, according to court records.

“The chance to be out here and help, it’s very gratifying,” she said. “I’m giving back to the community and restoring my self-confidence that I am a good person deep down, and I will overcome this life of crime I’ve created for myself.”

The RECAP program rehabilitates inmates through multiple steps including counseling; obtaining a GED; classes in employment, parenting and anger management; and more.

A group of 11 inmates served 100 guests Wednesday evening with meals prepared by professional chef Tyler Salisbery using the garden’s produce. Inmates who tend the garden grow an average of 15,000 pounds of produce each year, most of which gets donated.

Sheriff’s office Sgt. Jay Williams oversees the program.

“They (the inmates) do absolutely everything. They prepare it in the spring, they plant, maintain it during the growing season, harvest and then put it to bed in the fall,” he said.

Williams said the gardeners put in more than 1,000 hours annually.

“They did this, and some of them have never accomplished such a thing as this. They take pride in it, and they’re excited to be out here,” Williams said.

Peter Heine, 57, was injured in an accident and got addicted to prescription painkillers. When his prescription ran out, he turned to heroin.

After selling the drug to support his habit, a buyer died of an overdose, and Heine was convicted of being a party to first-degree reckless homicide.

“It’s been very beneficial to me,” he said of the program. “Being out in the sun and just having your hands in the dirt is very therapeutic.”

Travis Lund, 26, had no experience in gardening when he started with RECAP. The former laborer was convicted of operating while intoxicated causing injury.

“When I came to jail, I was a very angry and upset person at myself and my past,” he said. “Coming out here relaxes me and helps take that away.”

Lund wants to get involved with law enforcement when he gets out of jail. He said he’ll keep gardening, too. He has already spoken with his grandparents about helping them with their garden.

“I want to completely change my life all the way around,” he said. “I want to do better for myself, and this helps me do that.”