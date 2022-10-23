JANESVILLE—Local elected officials, religious leaders, an OB/GYN and volunteers spoke during a rally for abortion rights in downtown Janesville on Sunday.

A local political action group, The Fourteenth-Rock County, organized the gathering, which also honored people who died because they did not have access to safe and legal abortions. Around 60 people attended the event.

