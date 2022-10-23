JANESVILLE—Local elected officials, religious leaders, an OB/GYN and volunteers spoke during a rally for abortion rights in downtown Janesville on Sunday.
A local political action group, The Fourteenth-Rock County, organized the gathering, which also honored people who died because they did not have access to safe and legal abortions. Around 60 people attended the event.
The group formed in response to the June U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn its Roe v. Wade decision that granted constitutional protections to abortion procedures. Group member Edie Baran the name is a reference to the Constitution's 14th Amendment.
“The 14th Amendment deals with basic civil rights,” Baran said, “and we feel that women's basics of civil rights have been taken away when Roe v. Wade was repealed by this particular Supreme Court. We started meeting every Wednesday for the last two months in front of the post office on Milton Avenue between 4 and 6 (p.m.) where we stand there with signs and honk for women's rights.”
The Rev. Ari Douglas from First Christian Church of Janesville opened the rally with a prayer, and Fourteenth group member Cathy Myers, the president of the Janesville School Board, introduced musician Al Smith, who played a rendition of "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes and accompanied a march from the Rock County Courthouse to the ARISE Town Square.
One sign carried during the march read “Regulate irresponsible ejaculation.” Another person said they remembered marching for abortion rights in the 1960s.
One woman, Mary Pirrello, wore an outfit from the TV show “The Handmaid's Tale”—a white bonnet and a red robe. Pirrello said in the show and the novel of the same name on which the show is based, women are made to have babies for women who cannot.
“Are we going there? Pirrello asked, rhetorically. “Are we heading in that direction? As long as there's breath in me I stand up for everyone.”
In the square, group member Karen Marino encouraged attendees to make banners and post them on social media.
Marino herself made a sign that simply read, “No Shame,” explaining she wants women to feel no shame for their sexuality.
State Assembly Rep. Sue Conley, D-Janesville, and Ann Roe, the Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil for his seat in Congress, also addressed the rally.
“Our daughter, 23 years old, woke up in June with less rights than her brother,” Roe said. “That is unacceptable.” She also added that “a politician of any sort does not belong in a doctor’s office” in reference to Steil, who previously had called for the complete overturn of Roe v. Wade and celebrated the June decision with a tweet.
Baran also told her own personal story of getting an abortion during the event. She said she traveled to Mexico City as a 20-year-old because the procedure was illegal in almost every U.S. state at the time.
She said she worked with an organization called The Clergy Consultation on Problem Pregnancy, which was a group of men of different denominations who made it their mission to help young women like Baran get medically safe abortions.
Baran and others traveled to Mexico and the group put them up in the same hotel. It wasn’t until after all the women had their procedures done that they opened up about how they got there.
“I was 20. The youngest woman there was 17, and the oldest was 35,” Baran said. “She was married and she had two children. She could not go ahead with another pregnancy.”
It was after Baran told her story that she invited an 18-year-old woman named Alex to tell hers. When Alex was 16, she said she was raped and discovered she was pregnant. Doctors told her she was not physically capable of going through the pregnancy and advised her to have an abortion. Alex agreed.
At the time, she was suffering from anorexia and previously had a miscarriage before being able to schedule an abortion. Her accused rapist and his family harassed her, including at her school, she said.
After suffering a miscarriage, she spent time in the hospital after attempting suicide. She said things started to get better with the help of her doctor and the resources she received from Planned Parenthood.
“Without them, I wouldn’t be here today, and I am terrified abortions are banned and most of our resources are scarce with the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” she said.
Another woman named Heather told her story, as well.
Heather is the mother of two, and after becoming pregnant with a third child, she decided to have an abortion. Her boyfriend at the time did not want children, and Heather did not want anymore children.
After going through with the procedure, she told her close friends who were supportive, but she said she told a number of people that she lost the baby in a miscarriage and that she was afraid what their reaction might have been if she told the truth. She said she did not regret her decision because she loves being a mom of two.
The Rev. Suzelle Lynch of Janesville talked about the abortion she had at the age of 15 and how her mother did not want to speak about the procedure afterward. Lynch added that she is part of clergy that will help people who need abortion access.
After people shared their stories about having an abortion, the crowd would respond, “Thank you, we love you.”
OB/GYN Jill Cousino also spoke on how her work as a doctor has become more difficult with abortion no longer legal in Wisconsin.
Cousino said people now have to be infected or hemorrhaging for doctors to be able to intervene and save their lives after they suffer a miscarriage. Doctors must get an OK from two more physicians to perform an abortion once a fetus is no longer viable.
She said some women under her care who recently suspected they had miscarried have had to ask her if 10 days of bleeding is long enough to undergo a dilation and curettage procedure under the letter of the state's 1849 abortion ban.