JANESVILLE—Pinning down what a Janesville “taxpayer watchdog” group is proposing—or who the group members are—is hard, but it appears to be rallying local taxpayers to stand against the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.
Since late last week, Janesville residents say a group identifying itself as “Taxpayer Watchdogs of Rock County” has been stuffing household newspaper tubes with petitions regarding the ice arena and convention center. The petitions “request” a “public referendum” be set on the proposed $50 million project.
A copy of the printed petition obtained by The Gazette asks recipients to supply their address, name and phone number and to mail the petition back to a Janesville post office box. In some cases, the petition has been accompanied by a second flier that calls for the resignation of specific Janesville city council members who have recently voted in support of the public-private project proposed at the Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue.
The flier is unsigned but includes a scannable code with a link to an online questionnaire prepared by a group called “Rock County Taxpayers.” It’s not clear if both fliers are being circulated by the same group, and neither gives any indication of how to directly contact the circulators.
Legal review
Janesville City Clerk Lori Stottler said per state law, a petition requesting a referendum would require legal review by the city. Stottler further said the petition she’s seen doesn’t appear to include enough information to be valid for submission as a request for a referendum.
Under state statute, petitions to put a referendum on a ballot must include the yes-or-no question the referendum would be based on. That’s so it’s clear to the petition’s signers and the local government entity receiving it, exactly what the petitioner is proposing.
Citizens can petition for both direct legislation or for an advisory referendum, but both require clear wording that could be placed on a ballot. The petition Stottler said she’s seen only appears to ask for a “public referendum” to “let the taxpayers decide how they want their money spent.”
“It (the petition) doesn’t even have a question at all,” Stottler said.
Such a petition also would need to have affixed to it the number of signatures equal to a portion of the local voter turnout in the last gubernatorial election—about 2,500 signatures in this case, Stottler said.
It’s not clear from the wording on the petition when they hope a referendum would be held, but Stottler said that if those circulating it intend to get a referendum question on the ballot in the upcoming April 4 local election, they would need to file it with the city by Jan. 24.
Then, she said, the request would face legal review by the city. If the proposed referendum dealt with a local measure, such as a project or spending plan, the council in most circumstances would have to vote on whether to place it on a ballot for either a regular or special election.
If it was an advisory referendum to gauge the will of voters on a spending plan such as the Woodman’s Center, the council would not be required to abide by the voters’ decision at the ballot box.
The Woodman’s Center, a 130,000-square-foot facility, is still in the design phase, although the council last month voted 5-2 to earmark at least $17.3 million in city borrowing to pay for its portion of the construction.
The project also hinges on whether the city is awarded $24 million in federal and state funding requests.
Actual construction has not yet been approved by the council and likely won’t come up for a final vote until May or June, officials say. By then, a new city council will have been elected.
Council election
Five people are running for four open council seats this spring council, including city council incumbents Heather Miller, Dave Marshick and Michael Jackson, according to city records.
In addition, local restaurateur Richard Neeno is launching his second campaign for the council in two years. Spencer Zimmerman, who ran unsuccessful bids in 2020 for the Rock County Board of Supervisors and last fall for the state Assembly’s 44th District, is also running for council, according to city records.
Tuesday was the deadline to file candidacy papers for the April 4 election.
Jackson said Tuesday that he’s seen the petition and accompanying flier. He dismissed the documents as “lacking credibility” and being “wretchedly poorly done.”
The petition mentions no council member by name, but the accompanying flier calls Jackson a “Reverse Robin Hood” and accuses him and council members Paul Benson, Aaron Burdick and Marshick, of being “big spenders” in their votes in support of earmarking city borrowing for the Woodman’s Center.
Jackson also called the fliers “third-grade level composition” and pointed out they’re unsigned and give no indication of who to contact with questions or for more information.
“I was struck by how amateurish it was and how poorly they researched their product,” Jackson said. “And there’s no reference to who sponsored it. If they were proud of their work, you’d think they’d want to acknowledge they put out such a classy paper.”