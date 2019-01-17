WILLIAMS BAY
The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency applied for the Small-Scale Lake Planning Grant to begin a watershed study at Big Foot Creek.
The study would take samples along the creek to check water quality, help identify causes of water quality issues and help form a plan to reverse the effects.
The agency plans to enter a partnership with Badger High School to help conduct field sampling and data analysis and draft a findings report.
Sample collections will begin in the spring, and the project is expected to last through the fall.
