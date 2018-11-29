BELOIT
Grinnell Hall is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at 631 Bluff St.
Visitors can meet staff and advisory board members as they learn about the senior center, its history, and the events and activities it provides.
Refreshments will be provided, and door prizes will be awarded.
For more information, contact Debbie Kraus at 608-364-2875 or krausd@beloitwi.gov.
