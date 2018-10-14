JANESVILLE

Jim Richter last made a splash downtown with his “Janesville Icons” mural of locally-made General Motors cars.

Now he’s adding more local color to downtown revitalization efforts.

The first mural commemorates the old cruising circuit. It’s at the corner of Milwaukee and High Streets on the side of the La Azteca restaurant.

The second mural will be harder to spot from a car.

It’s at the end of an alley off River Street behind Dubes Jewelry on the back wall of what was once the F.W. Woolworth store, later Riverfront Centre.

“I like the idea of doing it in an alley,” the jovial Richter said of his 20-feet-long, 9-feet-high creation.

The one-block alley is slated for more sprucing up as the Rock County Leadership Development Academy converts it into “Doty Mill Alley,” named after a mill that once operated nearby.

The alley, which is a baseball’s throw from the new Town Center enhancements, has strings of lights overhead, and other pedestrian-friendly embellishments are planned.

Richter, the son of a General Motors worker, is going for a postcard-from-Janesville look for the new mural.

He has worked with the subject matter before. He had a hand in the railroad worker mural on the back side of City Hall, although it’s not his design. And his paintings include the neon sign above the downtown Ace Hardware store, the Cozy Inn storefront and lots of Rotary Horticultural Gardens scenes.

Organizers hope the mural becomes a “selfie” spot. Surrounding the dominant “JANESVILLE” letters will be other local icons: A Rock Aqua Jay on skis, the Japanese-style bridge at Rotary Gardens, the Lincoln-Tallman House, famous visitor Abraham Lincoln and the rear end of a late-1950s Chevrolet.

And, a Parker Pen stands in for the “I” in Janesville.

