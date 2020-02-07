BELOIT
The Green-Rock Audubon Society has bought 39 acres of land in the town of Beloit so it can help preserve a local trout stream, according to a news release.
The property is located at 6400 Cleophas Road and borders the Gabower-Reilly Reserve, which is owned and managed by the society.
A grant from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund of the state Department of Natural Resources made the purchase possible, according to the release.
The property is home to springs that feed into the East Branch Raccoon Creek, one of three trout streams in Rock County. Restoration efforts on the parcel should enhance the quality of the springs and benefit wildlife and native plants, according to the release.
Conservation efforts also will encourage the return of grassland bird populations, including the Henslow's sparrow, Eastern meadowlark and the bobolink, which have declined 40% since 1966, Joni Denker, the society's president, said in the release.
The society is seeking contributions to help with the restoration. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1986, Janesville, WI 53547 or submitted through the organization’s website at greenrockaudubon.org.
For more information, visit the Green-Rock Audubon Society Facebook page or greenaudubon.org.