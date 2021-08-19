01STOCK_GREENALERT

Elkhorn police on Thursday canceled a state Green Alert for a missing Elkhorn man.

The police department “has been in communication with Bret, and the alert can be cancelled at this time,” according to a Green Alert email Thursday.

Police issued the alert Tuesday, saying they had concern for military veteran Bret A. Jensen, 46, who had left his job Tuesday morning and had not been seen or heard from.

