As a beginning to the Christmas season, you couldn’t go wrong bringing the kids to the annual Gingerbread Extravaganza at Beloit’s Eclipse Center on Saturday.
Among the reasons:
Spirit of giving: Courtney and Dan Lucchese of Beloit, who are both on disability and caring for a terminally ill child, couldn’t afford the $10 fee so their children, Annika, 6, and Vincent, 5, could decorate a Gingerbread House.
The couple asked if they could set up a payment plan, but an event sponsor stepped up and paid the fee.
Vinnie, who was born with heart defects, has chronic lung disease and deafness (and that’s just the start of his physical ailments), was full of energy, as were so many other sugared-up kids.
“He had a blast. He loved Santa. Wouldn’t get off Santa’s lap at all,” said his father, Dan.
Part of the attraction might have been because Vinnie found out Santa just got a cochlear implant like his.
Sister Annika was also having a great time, although the kids were showing signs of needing a nap after a morning amongst the stimulating activities and festive decorations.
Balloon bonanza: Dominating the decorations were huge gateways made of balloons.
Santas, reindeer and trees were also built of balloons, all donated by Glitz & Go of Beloit.
Organizers figured about 2,000 balloons were used in the decorations.
Balloons also filled a fenced-in section, where kids could throw, jump on, kick, pop and run wild in balloons, perhaps no better place to burn off all the sugary-fueled energy.
Creative play: The main event was decorating gingerbread houses, which are obviously too plain and not sweet enough, so participants dressed them up with jawbreakers, spearmint leaves, gummy bears, chocolate stars, candy canes, spice drops, gum drops, licorice, cocoa gems, gummy Christmas wreaths, pretzels and other tempting candies, all cemented in place with white sugar icing.
More giving: All 200 gingerbread houses were sold, and others attended for the fun without the house decorating, for a $5 entrance fee.
About 300 attended the three-hour event.
“People really love this event. Sponsors come back every year,” said Community Action spokeswoman Beth Tallon.
The money, along with sponsorships and a gift raffle might bring in close to $15,000, if things go well, Tallon said.
The money goes to the organization’s poverty-fighting programs in Rock and Walworth counties, including child care, pre-school and school-age programs, affordable housing, at-risk youth programs, weatherization, a homeless shelter, health care and the Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program.
Parent friendliness: Katie and Andy Udell of Janesville brought their daughter Natalie, 7, to the event for the fourth time.
Katie intently added M&M shingles, a pretzel façade, candy-cane framed doorway and other embellishments, with the help of her father.
“She likes coming up with her own creations,” Katie said. “I like coming here because all the mess stays here.”
Forethought: Everyone received a gift bag that included stickers, lip balm, cookies and one essential for those who used candy both to eat and to decorate: toothbrushes.
