featured top story Great blue heron ANTHONY WAHL photo@gazettextra.com Mar 24, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A great blue heron wades in the marshy edges of a small pond Thursday along Arbor Ridge Way on Janesville’s west side.Great blue heron Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A great blue heron wades in the marshy edges of a small pond Thursday, March 23, 2023, along Arbor Ridge Way on Janesville’s west side. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Anthony Wahl Gazette Janesville Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville woman facing drug charges after traffic stop Public record for March 24, 2023 Sex offender placed in Janesville Panel rejects state capitol budget, including Woodman's Center funds Diversity questions raised as 5 appointed to Board of Health Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW