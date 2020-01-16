JANESVILLE
The Rock County Agricultural Fund is accepting grant applications for its annual grant cycle.
The organization offers assistance to students who are active or interested in agricultural programs and projects in the Rock County area. Students graduating from a Rock County high school are encouraged to apply.
Application forms are available at cfsw.org.
Forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.
For more information, call 608-758-0883 or visit the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin website mentioned above.