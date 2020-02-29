BELOIT
Beloit College’s Buccaneers won’t throw a pitch or swing a bat for real for about another week when they travel to Florida, but they felt like they had hit a home run Thursday afternoon.
Not only did they put a smile on the faces of two young fans from Janesville, they lifted their own spirits, too.
As part of the Team Impact program, the baseball team welcomed 12-year-old Logan Slack and 16-year-old Jacob Slack as official team members during a signing ceremony in the Beloit College Sports Center.
Team Impact, a Boston-based nonprofit, had reached out to Buccaneer head coach Dave DeGeorge about a partnership.
“Team Impact connects kids who are battling through tough physical illness or disease with teams so they can have a unique bonding experience,” DeGeorge said. “We’re excited to be a part of it. Jake and Logan are really good kids, and it’s fun to have them around.”
The entire team was on hand to cheer on the newest Bucs.
“Being able to put a smile on their faces and to see the joy that being at practice brings them is incredible,” junior outfielder Nick Schmidt said.
“It really gives us players a completely different perspective on the opportunities that we take for granted on a daily basis. We are all super thankful to have those two on the team and are excited to see what the 2020 season has in store for them and the rest of the team.”
DeGeorge said Team Impact asked for a core group of three or four players who would take on a leadership role with the boys, who both have mitochondrial disorder.
“Ten guys offered to be leaders,” DeGeorge said. “Our guys love working with kids. They realize they’re fortunate to be able to go to a school like this and be able to play college ball. When they get a chance to interact with people, they enjoy that. It’s a way they can make the world around them a little bit better place.”
The Bucs met the brothers for the first time in December.
“They came over and met the core group and the coaches and got to walk around the Sports Center and see where we practice,” DeGeorge said.
“When we started practicing in February, the brothers began coming to some practices. They always do the warmups with the team, the stretches and calisthenics. Players are assigned to them, and they work on throwing, hitting and catching. They get baseball reps just like everybody else.”
“We’ve been able to bond with them just showing them the basic fundamentals of baseball,” sophomore third baseman James Hick said.
“They love doing that. This gives them an opportunity to do things they wouldn’t otherwise get to do and be a part of something that’s unique. This has just been a great time for them and a really cool experience for the team, too.”
The boys’ father, Todd Slack, appreciates the Bucs bonding with his sons.
“This is very exciting and one of the greatest things that has happened to these kids,” he said.
“Our sons have really enjoyed their time with the team,” said their mother, Andrea Slack. “All the players treat them like they’re family, and they’re pretty much our family now, too.”
Thursday’s ceremony was not just a special day for the kids and the team, DeGeorge said. The media coverage also was good for Team Impact.
“It gets the word out about this organization,” he said. “There are probably other families who will think, ‘Wow, that would be amazing for our child to be able to have that experience.’”