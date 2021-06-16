For Janesville natives and brothers Joe and Pete Pichotta, the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix today and Friday—the first stop on the 11-day Tour of America's Dairyland bike race series—is the first time the two men will compete together.
Joe, who lives in Fox Point and works for the Milwaukee Fire Department, intends to race both days, making it the fourth year he's lined up at a ToAD race and the third time in Janesville. For Pete, an architect in the Janesville office of Angus-Young, Friday’s race will mark the first time he’s gone shoulder-to-shoulder with other cyclists.
Today and Friday, racers of all ages and skill levels will descend on Janesville’s downtown, racing an enclosed nearly mile-long course of city streets. Some 450 450 professional, amateur and novice riders will compete in 10 categories in timed events of various lengths.
The Pichotta brothers, both in their 50s, will toe the line in the 40-minute novice races starting at 11:30 a.m. both days. So, too, will juniors, ages 15 to 18.
Joe and Pete Pichotta have a history of biking. Over the past 15 years, Pete has logged countless miles on Wisconsin roads and trails. But he acknowledges the difference between long, leisurely rides and fast, group criterium racing. The latter is more his brother's forté, Pete said.
“I’ve watched Joe race. It’s a lot of speed,” he said.
Pete said he's more comfortable on lengthy treks while his brother is more geared for quick, short bursts. “I’m used to grinding out long distances at a steady pace. He’s the rabbit,” Pete said.
Joe said his affinity for cycling came after he injured his foot six years ago, preventing him from continuing to run for exercise. Out of a desire to keep active, he turned to cycling and never looked back.
“Biking has taken over and I really don’t run anymore,” he said.
In advance of entering his third criterium event in Janesville, Joe said he finds the opportunity to race in his hometown nspiring. “The enthusiasm that Janesville has is just crazy.”
Likewise, Pete looks forward to having his friends, family and co-workers cheer him on, despite making him feel “a little bit of pressure.”
Joe, as a competitive racer at the novice level for several years, said he expects to soon move up in the ranks. He said he's only a few points shy of being able to enter in the masters category for racers age 50 and older of comparable skill level. Riders earn points based on how they place in races.
Until then, Joe said he values racing as a novice adult with juniors. He said he's learned a great deal from the younger competitors. “We get to help each other out. They have been really good riders,” he said.
Pete said he's approaching the event with a more modest mindset. To him, completing the race without being dropped by the field and then directed to leave the course before the allotted time for the race ends. He said he would consider that an accomplishment.
When asked if he will consider racing in the future, Pete chuckled and said it depends on the outcome of the race on Friday.
“This might be a ‘one and done’ and it’s off my bucket list,” he said.
The brothers said they back each other and enjoy the encouragement of other family members.
“I’m hoping they'll be a little inspired to do something on their own outside of their comfort zone, too," Pete said.
The Cat 4 novice races are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday. For the complete schedules, visit tourofamericasdairyland.com/host/janesville.