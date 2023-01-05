MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced additional upcoming locations and dates for his statewide listening session tour, including another virtual listening session, as well as visits to Wausau, Superior, and Eau Claire.

As announced last month, the governor is hosting listening sessions across the state to hear directly from Wisconsinites as he prepares his 2023-25 executive budget.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you