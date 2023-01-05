MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced additional upcoming locations and dates for his statewide listening session tour, including another virtual listening session, as well as visits to Wausau, Superior, and Eau Claire.
As announced last month, the governor is hosting listening sessions across the state to hear directly from Wisconsinites as he prepares his 2023-25 executive budget.
Topics covered in the sessions are expected to include pressing such as rising costs and national inflation; supporting kids and public schools; affordable and accessible healthcare; high-speed internet and the state’s infrastructure and transportation systems; conservation and protecting Wisconsin’s natural resources; and supporting the state’s workforce and economy.
“Budgets are about priorities, and it’s been a pleasure traveling around the state and meeting with Wisconsinites to hear how they want to see their priorities reflected in the next state budget,” said Gov. Evers. “Folks have been clear about the issues that matter to them, and I look forward to continuing our listening session tour over the next month to ensure that the budget we propose reflects the will of Wisconsinites.”
Gov. Evers has hosted listening sessions for two consecutive biennia to provide an opportunity for state residents to share their ideas, discuss and give feedback on the state’s biennial budget, hear about pressing issues affecting Wisconsinites and their families, and how the state can best support local communities.
The governor’s listening sessions involve facilitated, smaller group discussions that allow participating Wisconsinites to engage in conversation and dialogue with other Wisconsinites who share or have different perspectives on an issue. The governor, members of his administration and cabinet, and other state and local elected leaders join in to listen.
Upcoming dates of the listening session tour include one virtual budget listening session and three in-person budget listening sessions on Jan. 12 in Wausau, Jan. 17 in Superior, and and Jan. 18 in Eau Claire.
The virtual listening session is Wednesday, Jan.11, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
An ASL interpreter will be available at the listening sessions, and the virtual listening session will include the option for closed captioning. Additional accessibility considerations may be available and can be requested by contacting GovPress@wisconsin.gov.
