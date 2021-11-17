Gov. Tony Evers joined Janesville residents on Wednesday to welcome the completion of construction of I-39/90 between Beloit and Madison.
After seven months of construction on a diverging diamond interchange, requiring frequent road closures, the new configuration is officially open to drivers.
To mark the occasion, Evers attended a completion ceremony Wednesday at the Janesville Park and Ride. The event capped off a six-year, 45-mile-long lane expansion, with only some finishing work still needed in the Beloit area. That project is slated to wrap up next month, according to the state transportation department.
DOT regional communications manager Steven Theisen said the new interchange will help alleviate congestion created by the more than 70,000 motorists traveling along the interstate daily. Before construction started, there were only two double-lane stretches from Madison to Beloit, which led to major backups in the evening and resulted in increased traffic accidents.
In addition to easing congestion, Theisen said the new configuration will aid local businesses.
“Making sure we can efficiently move commerce, goods and tourism traffic is crucial,” he said. “This project really does that and has the innovation we need to spur that growth.”
During Wednesday’s event, speakers addressed the project’s planning and the role the finished interchange will play in the community and state as a whole.
Dan Cunningham, vice president of Forward Janesville, noted that the time project took spanned the administrations of three governors, including Evers.
“This has long been the backbone of south central Wisconsin's economy,” Cunningham said, estimating that as much as $800 million worth of goods are transported annually between Madison and the stateliness.
“This was never just a Janesville project, or a Rock County project. It was really a Wisconsin project," he said.
Evers addressed the impact of the project’s completion on regional tourism.
“Our new and improved gateway to Wisconsin," he said, "will attract major employers in the area and provide new opportunities for growth in tourism and business."
Evers said tourism in Dane and Rock counties alone had an estimated $1.6 billion impact in 2019. Much of that was from visitors spending money on food, lodging, retail, sales and recreation.
“The I-39 project shows us once again that when we invest in Wisconsin transportation, we’re investing in more than just steel and concrete,” Evers said.
Wisconsin DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said the diamond interchange represents a feat of engineering for the state, too.
“This project included a lot of innovative firsts, including the first divergent diamond at the highway 11 interchange,” he said. “It went so well we ended up using the diamond at two other intersections along this route as well."
Completion of the stretch of I-39/90 coincides with the passage of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, which will fund many highway and public transportation projects nationwide.
Glenn Fulkerson, Wisconsin division administrator for the Federal Highway Administration, commended the state and the city of Janesville for contributing to the improvement of the nation’s infrastructure.
“It is fitting because it’s been a big week for transportation,” he said, alluding to passage of the bipartisan federal legislation. “I’m grateful to be here today to help celebrate this big accomplishment.”
Cunningham said his 16-year-old son was a toddler at the onset of the project.
“I always joked that by the time he gets his license, he’ll be able to drive on this (interstate). Sure enough, he’s getting his license next week,” Cunningham said.
He added, “This project has made the interstate safer and now more reliable for everyone—including worried parents of new 16-year-old drivers."