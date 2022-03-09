Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a press conference at the HealthNet of Rock County-Dr. Rex Kolste Medical Clinic where $1.1 million from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program has been awarded to aid in HealthNet of Rock County’s expansion of services at their new building on Franklin Street. More than $3.8 million was also awarded to Edgerton Hospital and Health Services.
HealthNet of Rock County's CEO Ian Hedges gives Gov. Tony Evers a short facility tour following a press conference at the HealthNet of Rock County-Dr. Rex Kolste Medical Clinic where $1.1 million from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program was awarded to aid in HealthNet of Rock County’s expansion of services at their new building on Franklin Street. More than $3.8 million was also awarded to Edgerton Hospital and Health Services.
Gov. Tony Evers walks through a pharmaceutical area during a short facility tour following a press conference at the HealthNet of Rock County-Dr. Rex Kolste Medical Clinic where $1.1 million from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program was awarded to aid in HealthNet of Rock County’s expansion of services at their new building on Franklin Street. More than $3.8 million was also awarded to Edgerton Hospital and Health Services.
HealthNet of Rock County has announced an upcoming relocation to 113 S. Franklin St., Janesville, in 2022. HealthNet has raised around $1.7 million of its $3.25-million capital fundraising campaign called “Families Supporting Families” to assist with an upcoming relocation.
Anthony Wahl
When Ian Hedges woke up Wednesday morning, he had no idea it was going to be a million-dollar day.
The CEO of HealthNet of Rock County was informed later Wednesday morning that his organization had been awarded a state grant.
“We didn’t know for how much,” he said.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers came to Janesville on Wednesday afternoon and handed an oversized check of $1.319 million to Hedges from the state’s Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program.
Poor and uninsured residents of Rock County will be the benefactors.
HealthNet of Rock County provides medical and dental services for poor families. The program’s website notes that 3,286 medical and dental patients have been treated with 52% percent of those live at below federal poverty standards.
The funds will go toward HealthNet of Rock County’s new facility on Franklin Street, which will allow an expansion of services for more patients.
“Three years ago, we began planning the building of this new facility,” Hedges said. “We had a huge need for it. Then COVID happened.”
That made treating and protecting patients the priority. Now completing the refurbishing and moving all the company’s services into the new building gets back on track.
The grant represents 80% of HealthNet of Rock County’s fundraising goal, Hedges said.
“These dollars will ensure several thousand more individuals will have access to comprehensive women’s health services, behavioral health services and dental,” Hedges said.
Evers said the HealthNet grant application was one of 70 requests received.
“If we want to see Wisconsin families and communities succeed in years to come, then we need to make investments today in order to build long-term sustainable well-being for tomorrow,” Evers said.
“I’m proud to say today’s investment will lay the foundation for a healthier tomorrow for families here in Southern Wisconsin.”
Hedges said the grant money was the result of both political parties in Wisconsin working together.
“This is the culmination of what bipartisan problem solving looks like,” he said.
After demolition work is complete, construction of the new facility is set to begin in three weeks. Hedges plans to open the building in August.
