JANESVILLE

An estimated 5,000 golf balls spilled onto Highway 11/14 east of Janesville overnight.

The Rock County 911 Communications Center received a complaint about the incident near the intersection of Highway 11/14 and Milton-Shopiere Road at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday, said shift supervisor Derek Ninmer.

A sheriff's deputy determined the balls had fallen off a delivery truck, Ninmer said.

The Rock County highway shop sent a street sweeper to remove the balls from the road, Ninmer said. People could be seen collecting the balls along the highway Tuesday morning.

Many of the balls had been collected by mid-morning Tuesday, but dozens of orange and white balls were still strewn along the highway, along with ripped packaging, just east of Milton-Shopiere Road.

A man who declined to be identified was seen collecting balls along the highway. He said he had driven on the highway Monday night when another vehicle kicked up a ball, which cracked his windshield.

The packaging said the balls were Nitro brand. A dozen of such balls sell for $5 to $8, according to online ads.