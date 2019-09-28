JANESVILLE

Lyle Lidholm rhythmically put one leather boot in front of the other last week in Janesville as he trekked south.

The midday sun warmed his white-bearded face, blooming goldenrod glistened in the dappled light along his path and, for a while, the din of traffic faded.

Playfully, he walked with a sprig of purple asters in the brim of his broad straw hat, and you could tell he was smiling inside by the look in his eyes.

The veteran hiker followed the Ice Age Trail from the north end of the city past Palmer Park as he carried a backpack with water and rain gear.

On this particular day, Lidholm meandered three miles.

“If I go eight miles, it’s a good day,” he said at the end of the walk while sliding his hiking poles into his car.

Lidholm is not trying to set any records.

The 87-year-old has other reasons for walking the 320-mile Rock River Trail, which is often paddled in a canoe or a kayak.

He wants to shine a light on the route, which also can be hiked using various trail systems along the river’s corridor, including the Glacial River and Ice Age trails in Wisconsin.

Lidholm took the first step of his journey in the tiny village of Theresa, south of Fond du Lac, on Sept. 1.

He will keep walking until he reaches a park outside of Milan, Illinois, where the river flows into the Mississippi.

“Some have canoed and kayaked the trail,” Lidholm said. “But none have walked it. If I complete the trail, I will be the first.”

He plans his daily hike, mostly rain or shine, so that he returns to his home in Watertown at the end of the day. The trail’s coordinator connects him with someone in the area where he is hiking to help him shuttle his car so it is up ahead where he ends the walk.

In addition to raising awareness, Lyle has a personal reason for lapping up the miles.

In the winter of his life, he is going home.

The trail takes him past Moline, Illinois, where he was born and spent his early childhood.

He hopes to surprise relatives who still live there.

Chances are they won’t be startled to see him on foot.

Lidholm has been walking since 1944, when he became a Boy Scout and discovered how much he enjoys the feel of the ground beneath his feet.

For the holidays that year, he received a knapsack with a cooking kit and a canteen.

“That was one of the happiest Christmases ever,” Lidholm recalled, “because those are the things you need when you hike.”

Not too many years later, he entered the military and fought with the 1st Marine Division as a tank gunner in the Korean War.

Later, he had a family and put his skills as a timber framer to use building historic Old World Wisconsin. He often spent his vacations backpacking in the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula, where more than 300 miles of trails offer adventure.

Lidholm retired from his timber-framing business in 1997. A few years later, he decided to take up long-distance hiking. His first goal was the Appalachian Trail.

He started the 2,200-footpath in Georgia but broke his foot after 850 miles.

“I didn’t put enough money into buying good hiking shoes,” he explained.

In 2003, Lidholm joined the construction crew of the Ice Age Trail and worked on it until two or three years ago.

At age 75, he hiked all 1,200 miles of the Wisconsin path that follows the unique landscape sculpted by glacial ice more than 12,000 years ago.

Much of his journey was on snowshoes in the frigid grip of winter.

“I hiked through five major storms,” he said matter-of-factly. “In some places, the snow was up to my belly.”

Lidholm did not wait for better weather because he enjoyed the challenge.

More important, when he began, he dedicated the hike to “my buddies who didn’t come back from Korea.”

He wasn’t about to let them down.

Lidholm also has followed the paths of medieval Catholics on the Camino de Santiago, the epic pilgrimage to the Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela. He started in the French town of Le Puy-en-Velay and crossed the rugged Pyrenees, where he found himself among huge herds of sheep and cattle. Then he walked undulating plains and wound through lush hillsides on a journey of hundreds of miles.

He walks alone.

“I don’t like to be an anchor to anyone,” he said. “I set my own pace, and I don’t want anyone to walk slower than me.”

His mind explores many things as he ambles, including politics, the past and the environment.

He enjoys the physical act of moving, one steady step at a time.

“I feel good when I walk,” Lidholm said. “I walk a couple of miles every day at home, usually at dusk when everything quiets down and I can see the sunset.”

He hopes he will motivate others to walk on the good earth and enjoy the miracles of the day.

If you are still not convinced, he offers another reason:

“I don’t have any aches and pains,” he said. “I sleep like a baby.”

Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264, or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.