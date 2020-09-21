JANESVILLE
Starting lines and swarms of people in matching shirts were replaced this year with laps around a building and walking groups of five or fewer for GOEX employees raising money for the American Heart Association.
GOEX, among several other local businesses, participated Sunday and will continue Monday in the Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk.
The Janesville-based plastics manufacturing company has participated in the heart walk for several years, said Dana Neal, human resources manager.
Like many other fundraisers this year, the walk was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, so teams and individual walkers raised funds and walked on their own wherever they wanted Sunday.
The American Heart Association has focused a lot of energy on coronavirus education because people with heart disease and stoke survivors are vulnerable to the virus, Cheryl Peterson, heart walk chairperson, said in an email to The Gazette.
Leaders at GOEX saw the new heart walk format as an opportunity to include more employees than in past years, Neal said.
GOEX employees signed up in teams of five or fewer to walk on the trail surrounding the GOEX building, which is about one mile long, Neal said.
Typically, the heart walk is hosted in person at a set location and time. GOEX was able to include more people with the changed format because it offered time slots for walking during all of its shifts, Neal said.
Usually, at least one shift misses out on walking because of the event’s timing, Neal said.
Employees were able to sign up and walk either during their work breaks or during a time when they are not working, Neal said.
“It really was an immediate idea with our group,” Neal said. “We all had it in the back of our mind it would be virtual ... we just said, ‘Hey, let’s bring it here.’”
Each shift competed to see which could raise the most. GOEX occasionally offers friendly wellness or fundraising competitions between its shifts, Neal said.
GOEX typically sets a fundraising goal for the walk but chose not to this year because of the changes, Neal said.
The overall goal for the fundraiser was $90,000. As of Sunday evening, $71,552 had been raised.