JANESVILLE — As a college graduate in his early 20s, Fred Fox didn’t just stumble aboard Fox Corp., his Janesville family’s business.
Fox made a splash in his family’s manufacturing company when he designed a machine that would become the Fox Trac—a snowmobile model that for years was an industry-leading brand favored for winter sport riding in the Midwest, and for research missions to Antarctica.
Under Fox’s vision and his own designs, Fox Corp. also rode a national go kart and mini-motorcycle craze like a rocket to the top of the consumer powersports industry during the affluent Baby Boom era of the 1960s and 1970s.
This was all before Fox turned 30, and in the years before he launched LeMans–a private distributor of sport and specialty motorcycle equipment, parts and gear that’s grown to become international, the largest company of its kind in the world.
“When you say Fred Fox’s name, the word that comes to mind is ‘innovator.’ He was happiest when he was working on the next big thing,” Jim Grafft, a family friend and former business associate of Fox, said.
Fred Fox died earlier this year, on Feb. 5, at home in Seal Beach, California. He was 86. Fox’s family, who’d asked for privacy in the weeks following the death of one of Janesville’s biggest business names of the 20th Century, now plans memorials for him in Janesville on April 21 and April 22.
Grafft, a former employee at Janesville-born Fox Corp., has a trove of advertising materials from the 1950s through the 1970s showing some iconic (and some other, now obscure) products designed during Fred Fox’s time at Fox, a family company that initially built after-market racks used to load and carry milk cans in dairy trucks.
Grafft said Fred Fox as a college graduate recognized that families flush with cash in the post-war U.S. economy were increasingly turning toward motorsports and the outdoors. In his free time, in the early 1960s, Fox designed the Go-Boy—the prototype for the first commercially produced motorized go kart, a product that became world famous.
Later models Fox designed would include the Go Kart, now an iconic brand name in powersports, and the Mak-Kart—a twin-engine kart that along with Fox’s Go-Boy was once used in major circuit, professional go kart races held at Oakes Field in the Bahaman island city of Nassau.
The carts, most costing $150 or $200 at the time, became Fox’s main thrust in the ‘60s, along with similarly-priced minibike brands that Fox designed, built and sold, such as the Doodle Bug—a miniature trail cycle that Fox Corp. ads at the time called “the world’s liveliest minibike.”
Although an internal company report by Fox Corp. in the late 1960s oozed enthusiasm that the company—backed solely by stock owned by then owner and President Stanley Fox—could see minibike sales climb to “1.7 million” a year by 1981.
The predicted explosion in minibike sales didn’t happen and for Fox Corp., it wouldn’t have made a difference, anyway. Fox, like the nearly 100 other snowmobile, go-kart and minibike makers in the U.S. in the ‘60s and ‘70s, eventually sold out to a conglomerate and was absorbed.
Eventually, some of Fox’s products were rebranded and sold by what now are just a handful of snowmobile makers still in existence.
But by the time Fox Corp. sold off, and ultimately closed in the late 1970s, Fred Fox already had developed LeMans Corp., a brand he launched in 1967 in Janesville out of his own home, a split from his days at Fox Corp.
LeMans, along with its aftermarket parts umbrella brand, Parts Unlimited, are now considered the world’s biggest name in the motorsport parts industry.
An online company profile say LeMans’s Parts Unlimited has grown to service more than 12,000 motorsports dealerships worldwide. In a statement on LeMans Corp.’s Facebook Page, company officials said Fox in his life was a “hands-on” leader and a “pioneer” in powersports and motorcycle parts distribution models. The statement said Fox kept tweaking the company’s shipping models until his retirement at one of LeMans’s European warehouses broke industry records for speed of delivery of products.
By modern standards, some of Fox’s more forgettable creations look curiously overengineered. For instance, it’s anyone’s guess how the IceCycle, a vehicle the size and weight of a small riding lawnmower, could make it across the ice of a frozen pond when it was powered by a drive wheel with teeth that jutted like a table saw blade straight out of the machine’s gas engine.
Or there’s the Snark, a short-lived, 8-horsepower engine built into a trike-style chopper with a single front wheel, arched handlebars and a lean-back banana seat. The Snark was designed to bounce along as a beach-cruising dune buggy in the summer—or, swapped out with a front ski in snowy conditions, it could “get you glidin’ along the winter fun trail,” Fox Corp. advertised.
Grafft said some products that came and went during the rapid growth of Fox’s career, products like the Snark, have been lost to the mists of time.
He said one thing people don’t know is that Fox and a family member were among the first dealers to bring Kawasaki motorcycles to the Midwest U.S. market. At the time, in 1967, American Kawasaki Mortocycle Corp. was a startup in Gardenia, California, but Grafft said Fox’s deal with Kawasaki brought the 650 cc. Kawasaki Scrambler motorcycle to Janesville for $1,100 a unit.
It wasn’t long before the rest of the motorcycle-loving Midwest, and the U.S. caught on to Kawasaki.
“A lot of people don’t realize how big of a deal some of these things were,” Grafft said about Fred Fox’s early moves. “He was a hard charger, and he knew what he wanted to go for. He didn’t wait around to see something happen. He just ran right at it and made it happen.”