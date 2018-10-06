JANESVILLE
The Rev. Tim Renz made the sign of the cross over Sassy the poodle’s head, and just like that, she was blessed.
Her first action as a blessed dog was sniffing the bird seed on the table next to her.
Sassy was one of dozens of dogs to be blessed Saturday at the blessing of the animals ceremony hosted by St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and All Saints Anglican Church.
Sassy’s owner, Alice Hessenbauer, took all her pets to be blessed when she was growing up in Chicago, she said.
Hessenbauer is Catholic and believes in Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology and animals, whom the event honored.
Pets are God’s creation and should be recognized for the joy they bring to humans, Renz said.
For each dog who pranced into the gymnasium at St. Patrick School, Renz said a prayer over them, asked God for His grace and ended the prayer with the Holy Trinity.
Renz’s dog—a shepherd doodle named Buddy—was by the priest’s side as he blessed other furry friends.
Sister Connie Fahey said the event was about more than pets.
Fahey and others from All Saints Anglican were in attendance to spread word about the Academy Singers choir, an after-school group for kids based out of the church.
The choir offers an after-school activity and hot meal for kids, many of whom go home to unsupervised homes after school, Fahey said.
The Academy Singers have partnered with Because International, an organization that brings adjustable shoes to kids all over the world who need shoes, Fahey said.
The adjustable shoes, known as Shoes That Grow, can be adjusted to five sizes so kids who need them can keep them as they grow.
Fahey got involved with Because International after serving in Africa and seeing how great the need was for kids to have shoes, she said.
“(There are) kids in Janesville who are just as poor as kids in Africa,” Fahey said.
She wanted to teach Janesville kids about problems going on around the world, Fahey said.
With donations, Fahey has purchased 150 pairs of shoes for kids in Africa and 50 for kids in Janesville, she said.
Children in the Academy Singers will wear the shoes during their performances, Fahey said.
The churches honored Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag with a pair of Shoes That Grow on Saturday to thank him for the work he does for the city’s children.
Freitag did service work in Zimbabwe during the summer of 1987, he said. In that time, he saw many kids who did not have shoes or had to make shoes out of old tires.
The city manager said he was “tickled pink” after receiving his pair of shoes.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse