JANESVILLE – Former General Motors workers braved 20-degree weather all day Saturday as they manned Salvation Army kettles throughout Janesville, spreading holiday cheer and helping the needy.

Tim and Susan Silha participated in UAW Local 95’s hourly and Salary day-long effort to take over all of the Salvation Army's kettles citywide. They were at Daniels Foods Sentry, 2501 W. Court St., from 2 to 4 p.m. and they said they both had so much fun they’re thinking about signing up to ring again this season.

