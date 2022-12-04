JANESVILLE – Former General Motors workers braved 20-degree weather all day Saturday as they manned Salvation Army kettles throughout Janesville, spreading holiday cheer and helping the needy.
Tim and Susan Silha participated in UAW Local 95’s hourly and Salary day-long effort to take over all of the Salvation Army's kettles citywide. They were at Daniels Foods Sentry, 2501 W. Court St., from 2 to 4 p.m. and they said they both had so much fun they’re thinking about signing up to ring again this season.
“It’s not hard if you come out here and ring a bell for a couple of hours and it’s for a good cause and to help out the less fortunate in our community, it’s really a no-brainer,” Tim Silha said. “It's a UAW sponsored thing and I support the UAW and I have a few hours extra to ring a bell for people who need help.”
The Silhas both said that people had been very nice and generous.
Tom Hogan and Martha Walch were stationed at Woodman’s Food Market, 2819 N. Lexington Dr., from 2-4 p.m.
Tom Hogan said the store was very busy and a lot of people stopped to donate and were very generous. He said those who gave were “full of the holiday spirit” and ready to donate.
Hogan said he volunteered to ring bells because it was for a good cause. Walch said it was a great opportunity to get out and help people.
“It's always good to give back to the community,” Hogan said.
“Don’t hesitate to volunteer because it’s super fun, you get to see all kinds of people and it's only a couple of hours; so donate whatever time you have,” Walch said. “You put smiles on everyone's faces.”
Earlier in the week Kimberly Renz from Salvation Army, told the Gazette that Linda Amundson, a member from the UAW, called her up and told her that 90 members would be volunteering to ring bells all day long at each of the locations in Janesville.
Renz said that before Amundson called she was having a rough day and everything that could go wrong did. She said that Aumundson turned it all around.
“She pitched her idea and I think I said, ‘you mean all locations, all day?’, probably ten times,” Renz said. “She was so confident with her group, and it was absolutely refreshing to know that they were ready to take on a pretty hefty task.”
Renz said that this year they are getting more volunteers than in the past and getting Amundson’s call really showed her that people are moving past the ‘COVID hump’ and are ready to get back out there.
“We, among many nonprofits in the area, rely heavily on the generosity of donors and volunteers, so this truly is above and beyond.”
Renz said that she really recommends other organizations and businesses should get together and volunteer their time because it's a great way to have friendly competition and raise money for a good cause.
“The Christmas Kettle Campaign is our largest fundraiser every year and we need people to man the kettles,” she said. “An empty kettle stand means there's a missed opportunity for donations, even just two hours makes a difference.”