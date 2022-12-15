JANESVILLE -- Carol Luther once joked that when she was coaching the first Janesville Parker High School girls basketball team and told the team it would host its first game Thursday, one of the players raised her hand.
“We can have it at my house,” the player said.
That never happened, but the incident isn’t that far-fetched—which is difficult for any female athlete born after 1980 to believe.
In 1971, there were no WIAA-sanctioned girls sports. There was the Girls Athletic Association (GAA), which was more like intramurals than organized sports.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon signed into law the Education Amendment Act. Title IX of the EAA stated: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving financial assistance.”
It took a while for Title IX to kick in, but 50 years later, the effects have put girls and women's sports on a level not imaginable even 40 years ago.
The Janesville Craig and Parker high school girls basketball teams will recognize the 50th anniversary of Title IX during their next home games.
Craig plays Sun Prairie East on Friday night. Parker plays Milton in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
When Title IX was first enacted, today’s 24-game regular-season girls basketball seasons were a pipe dream. The limited number of games were scheduled on the fly, sometimes just a day or two before they were held.
One coach, many sports
Luther, who came to the district after graduating from UW-La Crosse, was the first girls sports coach at Parker High.
The 1993 Janesville Sports Hall of Fame inductee coached all the sports—swimming, volleyball, basketball, and track and field. The WIAA was at the early stages of introducing girls track and field to its high school members when Title IX was passed.
“It was pretty slow coming,” Luther said of track and field. “When Title IX hit, boy, it wasn’t so slow.”
Additional girls sports gradually came into being.
Basketball, which literally put girls sports in the spotlight at Parker, was one of those.
But before the Vikings’ success in the 1990s and 2000s resulted in rock 'n' roll light show introductions at Parker home games, girls basketball started off with baby steps in regular gym shoes.
Luther was both the varsity and junior varsity coach in the first years of Parker basketball. Both practiced at the same time, usually sharing half of the gym floor as the boys practiced on the other side.
Luther recalls going to the initial WIAA girls state tournament in 1976 at the UW Field House. Madison West, Lancaster and Marshall were the first champions in their respective classes.
“I saw kids on the floor with not basketball shoes,” she said. “Just the generic tennis shoes. I don’t know, maybe basketball shoes weren’t available in girls sizes.”
And jerseys? At the start, those were hand-me-downs—one size fits all sports.
Her girls wore old boys basketball jerseys over T-shirts. The girls track team also wore those jerseys, complete with the numbers on the back.
Swimming to a scholarship
Maureen Sheehan was the first female athlete from Janesville to earn an athletic scholarship to compete in college.
An outstanding swimmer, Sheehan went to the University of Kansas in Lawrence to swim for the Jayhawks. She went on to be a renowned youth coach, working 39 years at the Lake Forest Swim Club in Lake Forest, Illinois, where five of her swimmers competed in the Olympics.
The 1996 Janesville Sports and 2019 American Swimming Coaches Association halls of fame inductee credits Title IX with helping her reach those heights.
“High school and college programs were men only,” Sheehan said of her early days of swimming competitively. “The better women, including Olympians, were ending their swim careers at 16, 17, 18 years old."
“There was no school system,” Sheehan said. “Now when you look at our great core of swimmers—Katie Ledecky, etc.—women are hitting their peak in their upper 20s and lower 30s.”
Sheehan says high schools and colleges were slow to react after the Education Amendment Act was enacted.
At the college level, men often competed and practiced in the “big pools”—with 50-yard/meter lengths and six lanes, complete with a large locker room right off of it—while the women settled for the four-lane pool.
That evolved to a point where Sheehan’s final groups of youth swimmers didn't know there ever was a difference.
With no Title IX, Sheehan said she never would have gone to Kansas and then reach the coaching level she did.
“Swimming was really what made me want to continue on with school,” Sheehan said. “To have a career as a coach was something I really needed to do.
“Swimming, for me, was the thing that made it fun,” she said. “I’m sure male athletes, for decades, pushed themselves academically because they wanted to compete.”
Making their own uniforms
Camilla Owen, who now is in both the Janesville Sports and the Wisconsin Tennis Coaches Association halls of fame, was a 1976 Craig graduating classmate of Sheehan’s and benefited just as much from Title IX.
Owen grew up playing tennis with her family. She remembers being told as an eighth grader that tennis would be offered as a sport when she went to high school in the 10th grade.
“I was excited that that was going to be there,” Owen said. “We didn’t really have anything in the junior high. You didn’t think you could be in an activity that you loved to do.
“It was all new.”
As was mentioned with the Parker girl athletes, one thing that wasn’t new at Craig were the uniforms.
“In every single sport, (female athletes) wore the same uniforms,” Owen said. “That just shows you where we all were.”
To fix that in 1975, Owen—then a junior--Craig coach Barb Dietz and others made tennis dresses for Cougar players.
Instead of letters--as the boys earned--the girls were awarded charms for bracelets.
“As a sophomore and junior, we got charms,” Owen said. “Then as a senior, they thought, ‘Well, we better give them letters.’”
Another stereotype that had to be erased was playing sports was not feminine.
“It used to be it was OK to be a tomboy until you were 12 or 13 and then it was, ‘You have to stop playing with the boys,’” Luther said.
Girls now wrestle against boys—some schools have girls wrestling programs--and there are girls that play football.
Sheehan also credits Title IX with giving females a different outlook on life that extends beyond high school and college.
“Sports really helps young women to be strong, self-confident and independent,” Sheehan said. “All those things that men got for decades.
“It makes them much more successful in life, business and every area.”
That bulletin board
Luther remembers the exact moment she realized girls sports had turned the corner.
She was watching a movie—she can’t recall what its title was—that showed a bulletin board in a girls bedroom that featured photos of the girl holding trophies and wearing medals.
“Not cheerleading,” Luther said.
She then realized, “OK, this has reached the background of a movie. We have arrived.”
Title IX provided the boost that placed girls athletics on bulletin boards.
Now the number of games scheduled are equal. Starting coaches' pay is equal. Each sport has its own set of uniforms. Both boys and girls compete in the same pools.
The pioneer coaches, such as Luther and Dietz, who also was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame in 1993, paved the way.
“In a lot of ways, there were a lot of growing pains,” Luther said of those first years under Title IX. “But we tried to take advantage of it.”
And thousands of female athletes have and are benefiting from it today.