JANESVILLE
Grandparents should get out their checkbooks and make room in their freezers.
Girl Scout cookie sales begin Feb. 15, and based on what we learned at Sunday’s CookiePalooza, grandparents are the primary target market. Secondary markets include “bruthers,” “nabers” and “sokr teim,” but we’ll get to those later.
The CookiePalooza is the annual event designed to get scouts ready for the sale, explained Sara Leverton, scout leadership development specialist.
The CookiePalooza focuses on five financial literacy skills they’ll need to succeed in cookie sales: goal setting, people skills, money management, decision making and business ethics.
Girls also learned about marketing, safety and how to talk to grownups about what they’re selling and what they hope to do with their earnings.
Many of the learning centers were run by Senior Scouts such as Elaina Jordan, 14, from Monroe Troop 3459. Jordan has been a Girl Scout for nine years, and based on the number of badges, patches and stars decorating her uniform vest, she’s made the most of her opportunities.
On Sunday, she was talking to younger scouts about goal setting.
“I usually tell them to pick a manageable goal,” Jordan said. “Some of them start by saying they want to sell 1,000 boxes. Selling 300 boxes might be a more manageable goal.”
Selling to family and friends always works, and often businesses will let you set up a table to capture customers, Jordan said.
Scouts can use their cookie bucks for prizes or to help pay for trips or summer camps. Jordon donates the money she raises from cookie sales to different causes. Last year, she donated money to help with the California wildfires. The year before that, she donated to an elephant sanctuary.
Gracie Driscoll, 6, wants to sell 350 boxes in order to get the “big fox,” a stuffed animal prize. Gracie already had a sparkly stuffed dragon with “Girl Scouts” emblazoned on its stomach. She held it up so that members of the media could kiss it, making journalism the only job in which you are paid by the hour to smooch stuff dragons.
Gracie has already been to sleepover camp. She claimed that she had been to camp, like, “four times,” but her mother said it was twice. Still, pretty impressive for a little kid.
“I brought my unicorn kitty,” Gracie said.
Her mother explained that this was a large, stuffed pillow.
Katie Krebs, 8, of Edgerton, wanted to sell 500 boxes. Last year she made it to 467, and that helped her earn a trip to the Kalahari Resort in the Wisconsin Dells. She went door-to-door and also sold cookies outside the Piggy Wiggly in Edgerton.
Krebs is a big fan of the Caramel Delights, and so is her Opa—that’s her grandfather.
She predicts that her grandfather might buy as many as 10 boxes of cookies.
At a nearby learning center, girls wrote down on poster boards who might be willing to buy cookies. Grandfathers and grandmothers were most mentioned, although the spelling of those titles varied from “granddma” to “grampy” and everything in between.
“Bruthers” appeared several times. Neighbors and their counterparts, “nabers,” were mentioned frequently, as well.
Girls can sell door-to-door, as long as a grownup is with them, Leverton said.
“It’s good for their people skills,” Leverton said. “And they learn how to respond when people say, ‘no.’”
For the older girls such as Jordon, the day was another opportunity to showcase the leadership skills they’ve learned in their years as Girl Scouts.
Jordon, already an extremely self-possessed and articulate 14-year-old, plans to go to leadership academy and would like to eventually be a camp counselor.
Her goal is to hone her skills so she can “nourish other girls” so they can become great leaders, too.