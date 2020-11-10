BELOIT
Gingerbread house kits for Community Action’s annual Gingerbread Extravaganza fundraiser will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5, in the Eclipse Center parking lot, 3 Eclipse Center.
Guests can pick up their kits at the drive-thru event to assemble and decorate at home. Volunteers will be wearing masks as they distribute kits.
Gingerbread house kits start at $15 and include gingerbread house pieces, candy, icing and instructions.
Santa Claus will be available for socially distanced photos taken by SMR Photography of Milton, and an online auction will be held before and after the event.
Proceeds will support neighborhood-based programs targeting poverty in Rock and Walworth counties.
For more information or to buy a kit, visit community-action.org.