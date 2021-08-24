Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The GIFTS Thrift Store needs volunteers to help bring in and sort donations at the store at 1141 Black Bridge Road.
Proceeds from the store help support the nonprofit organization’s programs and services.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit giftsshelter.org.
