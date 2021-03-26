JANESVILLE
GIFTS Men’s Shelter is hunting for a new director, the second time in a year the nonprofit homeless shelter has seen turnover in its top ranks, a board member confirmed Friday.
GIFTS board member Sarah Hawthorne said she’s temporary directing the 42-bed shelter on Janesville’s northwest side. She confirmed the shelter has launched a national search for a new leader after Director John Koesema left earlier this month after just six months at the helm.
Koesema came to GIFTS last summer after a decade of running an urban shelter on the south side of Dallas.
Hawthorne, who has been on the GIFTS board since 2020 and runs a Beloit social service nonprofit, said Koesema left the shelter in early March. She said he resigned, but she didn't know details.
GIFTS has posted the opening nationally, including through the Citygate Network, a national consortium of homeless shelters and rescue organizations.
Hawthorne said GIFTS has learned that Koesema might have accepted a new job in another state, but she said the shelter is still working to confirm that information.
Koesema took over GIFTS in July 2020, replacing former director Stephanie Burton, who left that March to move closer to her family, shelter officials have said.
He arrived in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shelter officials said had limited the number of men who could stay at the 24-hour shelter.
As of Friday afternoon, Hawthorne said GIFTS is operating at a 42-bed capacity, which represents an expansion of the capacity officials previously reported.
But because the shelter runs under Rock County’s public health guideline of 50% occupancy, it has capped the number of people who can stay there at one time to about 20, Hawthorne said.
She said the shelter had about 10 guests Friday, but the number has “fluctuated” in the last few months. At one time last spring, Hawthorne said, about 20 people where using the shelter.
In its March newsletter, GIFTS said it had begun offering guests COVID-19 vaccinations. The men are tested for COVID-19 first and aren’t allowed to stay unless they test negative for the disease.
Late last year, GIFTS said it had seen no cases of infected residents. Hawthorne said the shelter continues to limit contact between the men and volunteers during the pandemic, even as vaccinations have begun to roll out more broadly.
She said the challenge hasn’t been the cap on occupancy as much as the ongoing need to test prospective guests for COVID-19.
“They have to have a negative COVID test in order to enter the program, so that that's really the hiccup right now. Because they have to get the COVID test, wait for the results, and then come in,” Hawthorne said. “And then by the time they get the results, they've found shelter elsewhere—or, you know, temporary situations.”