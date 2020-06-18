JANESVILLE
The GIFTS Men’s Shelter newly-hired executive director, a man who has spent more than a decade running an urban homeless shelter in Dallas, could help GIFTS broaden its mission and the services it offers.
Matt Prestil, GIFTS board president, announced Thursday that John Koesema has accepted the executive director job. Koesema comes to GIFTS after years of directing operations at Dallas Life, a homeless shelter and recovery center on the south side of Dallas.
Koesema will start work in early July. Former GIFTS executive director Stephanie Burton departed in March to move closer to her family in Minnesota.
Prestil said Koesema, a Chicago native, brings to GIFTS a background in social service programs geared toward a larger and more diverse homeless population. Koesema oversaw all operations at Dallas Life, which serves about 300 people a day—including homeless men, women and families.
Those experiences and Koesema’s approach to different models of life recovery for different segments of the homeless population appealed to GIFTS, Prestil said. That’s because the shelter plans at some point to expand beyond a shelter serving 25 to 30 people a day—and only men.
“The expansion of services to different populations is something GIFTS has put into its long-term strategic plan. We may down the road—five, 10 years from now—look at helping homeless women, homeless families and try to expand those services in conjunction with others services in the community. So, the fact John has experience with that is very important,” Prestil said.
Prestil said Koesema would move to Janesville with his family, including his wife and daughter. Prestil said that while the family has lived in Texas in recent years, all members are originally from the upper Midwest.
GIFTS leadership handled the bulk of its search for a new leader between March and May during the turbulent COVID-19 lockdown. The GIFTS board screened more than a dozen candidates, all using virtual interviews.
Prestil said Koesema’s Christian, faith-based background matches the GIFTS mission as does his experience managing various branches of an urban homeless recovery network that includes overseeing thrift shops, convenience stores and restaurants run under the Dallas Life umbrella.
IRS tax filings show Dallas Life operates as a much larger nonprofit than GIFTS. Documents from the most recently available tax year show Dallas Life had a total budget of about $5.5 million compared to GIFTS’s annual budget of about $1 million.
GIFTS is reviewing one approach Koesema brings to managing homelessness recovery that could help GIFTS move beyond a model that relies purely on private donations.
One idea Koesema talked about during interviews, Prestil said, is running a so-called “pay to stay” program that would require clients who’ve progressed in recovery to pay to offset the cost of their stay at GIFTS.
In the past, the GIFTS budget has been driven solely by private donations, and the shelter and services operate almost entirely off volunteer effort through dozens of local churches. Prestil said that if GIFTS grows and broadens its services, it would need to add more full-time staff.
Prestil said GIFTS has not settled on “pay-to-stay” as a model it would use, but he said it would likely mean a cost of about $150 a month for clients who’ve reached more advanced stages of homeless recovery.
“What Dallas Life has is a more comprehensive, step-by-step process that evolved into a pay-to-stay program where as the guests proceed with restoring their life, they contribute to cover some of the expenses along the way. That was attractive to us as an option,” Prestil said.
“We thought, boy, if he could bring some of that knowledge here, and we could eventually assimilate that, it would give us another source of income to become more diverse, so the pressure on the community as a whole isn't as high for the survival of GIFTS.”