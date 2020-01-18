Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers this morning. Morning high of 33F with temps falling to near 15. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.