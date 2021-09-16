Classic cars and trucks will be on display once again at Preservation Park in the town of Beloit for Autorama. The car show was canceled in 2019 due to flooding in the park and scaled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This photo shows a happy car owner who showed his vehicle in 2017.
Classic cars and trucks will be on display once again at Preservation Park in the town of Beloit for Autorama. The car show was canceled in 2019 due to flooding in the park and scaled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This photo shows a happy car owner who showed his vehicle in 2017.
Adams Publishing Group file photo
A 1956 Chevy Suburban will be many of the vehicles shown at the Autorama Car Show and Swap Meet set for this Sunday at Preservation Park in Beloit.
The 45th annual Autorama Car Show and Swap Meet will be back in full force at Preservation Park from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Hosted by the Beloit Evening Lions Club, Coachmen Street Rod Club, Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club and the XLR8 Car Club, the event will put thousands of vehicles on display, and offer food, a variety of vendors and other automotive attractions.
“I’m just glad to be back,” Autorama chairperson Todd Nelson said.
Autorama was canceled in 2019 due to flooding in the park. In 2020 the event was scaled back due to COVID-19 to just a scavenger hunt and road rally.
Although the road rally might return next spring or summer, organizers are eager to host the larger event in the park again to show off the region’s coolest cars and trucks. Car clubs from other states will be arriving to “show and tell” and check out the competition.
This year’s show will feature Corvettes, street rods and high-performance, stock, modified, truck and import classes similar to what was offered in previous years. More than 1,200 autos are typically featured at Autorama, but Nelson said there could be more vehicles to view.
In past years the event has attracted 3,000 to 4,000 spectators.
The entrance fee is $15 for show cars. Online registration is available until the night before the show. After that, vehicle owners will need to register at the show.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for 9- to 15-year-olds and free for kids 8 and under.
Vendor spaces are 20 feet by 20 feet and the cost is $25 per spot. Vendors can set up Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Gates will open to vendors at 6 a.m. Sunday.
People can visit “Autorama” on Facebook with links to registration forms for vendors and those with show vehicles.
Nelson said 32 vendors had registered as of Wednesday.
As a fundraiser, the event typically raises around $35,000 which is given back to the community to organizations such as the Lions Club, Project 16:49, VetsRoll and the Boys & Girls Club.
Nelson said visitors should approach the show grounds with caution. Highway 51 was reconfigured since Autorama was last held.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.