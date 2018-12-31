JANESVILLE
It’s New Year’s Eve, and in Wisconsin this means another reason to drink.
We’re not saying we support the habit. We’re just stating a fact.
In 2018, USA Today published a study showing that 10 of the country’s “drunkest cities” were located in Wisconsin. Many people found the study results awkward and embarrassing. Others found it was yet another reason to celebrate.
Again, not passing judgment, just stating a fact.
If you must drink on New Year’s Eve, try to at least make sure you get home safely. Resources include:
- Wisconsin Department of Transportation app. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers a free app as part of its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
The Drive Sober mobile app includes a find-a-ride feature that uses phones’ global positioning services to locate alternative transportation, according to the DOT.
But The Gazette found some of the app’s suggested transportation options in Janesville had disconnected phone numbers, including Flying AJ’s Taxi Service, Budget Taxi and Janesville City Taxi.
The only legitimate listing for Janesville was Call-Me-A-Cab, 608-364-6900. The company recommends calling in advance to set up a pickup time. The company covers Janesville and Beloit.
Another option for Janesville residents is Park City Taxi, 608-436-1617. The company recommends calling at least 30 minutes in advance of the desired pickup time.
Both Beloit and Janesville have Uber and Lyft. Additional charges might apply during peak times.
The DOT app also features a blood-alcohol estimator, designated driver selector and intoxicated-driver reporting option.
- Tavern League of Wisconsin listings. The Tavern Leagues of Rock County and of Walworth County both participate in the state group’s SafeRide program.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin’s website, www.tlw.org, offers a list of bars that offer safe rides to those who have imbibed too much. Here’s the catch: Many of the bars that participate in SafeRide program are not listed on the website. So it’s for party-goers to call the bar of their choice in advance.
In Walworth County, the Tavern League’s website lists 24 bars/restaurants are part of the SafeRide program, with the majority of participants in Lake Geneva and Delavan.
In Whitewater, party-goers can also call Brown Cab Services at 920-563-6303.
