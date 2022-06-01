With Sheriff Kurt Picknell set to retire, Undersheriff Dave Gerber announced his candidacy for the sheriff’s office’s top job.
“Dave has a highly distinguished law enforcement career and is ready to lead the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office,” Picknell said in a news release. “He has the education, experience and dedication serving and protecting others.”
Gerber has 27 years of experience in law enforcement and started with the Village of East Troy Police Department, according to the release. He joined the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 and continued as a part-time police officer with the East Troy Police Department for an additional 15 years.
During his tenure at the sheriff’s office, Gerber served in various roles before becoming undersheriff including as a patrol deputy, detective, lieutenant, captain of support services and captain of the patrol division.
“Undersheriff Gerber rose through the ranks, accepting more responsibility with every new assignment and promotion,” said David Graves, retired Walworth County sheriff, in a news release. “Undersheriff Gerber is dedicated to keeping our county a safe place for all of its residents and visitors.”
Gerber has received endorsements from Picknell; Rick Stacey, chair of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors; Zeke Weidenfeld, Walworth County district attorney; Chief Jeremy Swendrowski, Village of East Troy Police Department; Chief Joel Christensen, City of Elkhorn Police Department; and Chief Matthew Kiederlen, UW-Whitewater Police Department.
