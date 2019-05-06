BELOIT

Greg Gerard, a local musician and film industry professional, will take the helm as executive director of the Beloit International Film Festival this month, festival officials announced Monday.

Gerard, the festival's artistic director, replaces Marty Densch, who focused on fundraising and sponsorships as executive director, according to a news release.

Densch will continue to support BIFF as needed and as a member of the Film Society of Beloit.

One of Gerard's strengths is his wide-ranging involvement with BIFF, according to the release. He most recently oversaw film selection and was in charge of hosting visiting filmmakers.

He also helped develop the popular BIFF Year ‘Round program that screens films Wednesday evenings in Beloit and helped shape Kids at BIFF and community outreach programs such as Help Yourself Films and the Society for Learning Unlimited.

"Greg has been the behind-the-scenes person at BIFF since its inception," BIFF President Ana Kelly said in the release. "From technical coordinator to oversight of all BIFF events and festival tech, to overseeing all film content choices, he has done it all. We are fortunate to have someone with such intimate knowledge of the way BIFF works to assume the leadership post."

Gerard also is recognized internationally for songwriting and has toured with Milwaukee-based bands such as Gerard and The Orphans.

The 10-day film festival marks its 14th season this year. It is sponsored by the Hendricks Family Foundation and Visit Beloit in association with Beloit College.