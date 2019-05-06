BELOIT

Greg Gerard, a local musician and film industry professional, will take the helm as executive director of the Beloit International Film Festival this month, festival officials announced Monday.

Gerard, the festival's artistic director, replaces Marty Densch, who focused on fundraising and sponsorships as executive director, according to a news release.

Densch will continue to support BIFF as needed and as a member of the Film Society of Beloit.

One of Gerard's strengths is his wide-ranging involvement with BIFF, according to the release. He most recently oversaw film selection and was in charge of hosting visiting filmmakers.

He also helped develop the popular BIFF Year ‘Round program that screens films Wednesday evenings in Beloit and helped shape Kids at BIFF and community outreach programs such as Help Yourself Films and the Society for Learning Unlimited.

"Greg has been the behind-the-scenes person at BIFF since its inception," BIFF President Ana Kelly said in the release. "From technical coordinator to oversight of all BIFF events and festival tech, to overseeing all film content choices, he has done it all. We are fortunate to have someone with such intimate knowledge of the way BIFF works to assume the leadership post."

Gerard also is recognized internationally for songwriting and has toured with Milwaukee-based bands such as Gerard and The Orphans.

The 10-day film festival marks its 14th season this year. It is sponsored by the Hendricks Family Foundation and Visit Beloit in association with Beloit College.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.